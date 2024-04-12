Make your voice heard on Indiana Avenue redevelopment

City officials are asking for the community to weigh in on a plan to redevelop Indiana Avenue, a once thriving corridor of Black culture and commerce. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — City officials are asking for the community to weigh in on a plan to redevelop Indiana Avenue, a once thriving corridor of Black culture and commerce.

In working with groups like the Urban Legacy Lands Initiative and Reclaim Indiana Avenue, the city hopes to revitalize the area while still honoring its cultural heritage.

Once considered “the Harlem of Indy,” Indiana Avenue was forever changed after the development of interstate highways and the IUPUI campus displaced more than 17,000 residents and shuttered an untold number of Black-owned businesses.

The redevelopment strategy comes as Purdue University looks to expand its downtown footprint following the uncoupling of IUPUI. The university plans to lease 28 acres of the current IUPUI campus just south of Indiana Avenue between Blake and West streets, where it plans to build a student center along with several parking garages.

The Indiana Avenue Cultural District is bordered by 16th Street to the north, Capitol Ave to the east, Military Park to the south and White River to the west. (Provided photo/Reclaim Indiana Avenue)

Meanwhile, a pair of Indianapolis developers recently presented plans to build a mixed-use 12-story tower at 501 Indiana Ave.

In its plan to redevelop the street, the city is partnering with a New York-based architectural firm that specializes in preserving historical sites located in redevelopment areas.

“By understanding past successes and failures, this project aims to pave a new path rooted in the principles of reconciliation and reparations,” a description of the plan reads.

The plan builds on previous efforts to recognize Black icons who helped shape the neighborhood. A portion of the street was recently renamed Madam Walker Way in honor of Madam C.J. Walker, the country’s first female self-made millionaire who started her beauty product business there.

Wes Montgomery, the legendary jazz guitarist from Indianapolis, was recognized March 6 with a public dedication of a historical marker on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Residents interested in the project are invited to attend a community engagement kickoff event Tuesday, April 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

Refreshments will be available, and members of the redevelopment team will provide an overview of the project and the work schedule. Visit the event page for more details.

