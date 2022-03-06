Local

Man dies after crashing into metal pole on I-865 near Zionsville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Carmel man died early Sunday morning after his car crashed into a metal pole in the median of Interstate 865 near Zionsville.

Just after 3:20 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Zionsville Police Department were called to a crash on eastbound I-865 near the 4.4 mile marker. That’s just east of the ramp to southbound I-465.

Police arrived and found a silver Honda Accord in the median. As a result of the impact, the front portion of the car was severed from the passenger and trunk section, according to BCSO.

The driver of the Honda, 21-year-old Ryan Forrest, died from his injuries. Forrest was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating and have not said what caused the accident.