Man found shot in stolen tow truck dies; 1 faces murder charge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of shooting in area of Miller and Hiatt streets on Dec. 31, 2018. (WISH Photo/Marcus Collins) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police have charged a 32-year-old with murder after a man was found shot in a stolen tow truck.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Hiatt and Miller streets, on the near southwest side, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, where they found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a tow truck.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Steven Wooden, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police said the alleged shooter, 32-year-old Steven Roe, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Roe was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday, online records show.

Police did not say who owns the tow truck or who they believe stole it.

The shooting marks the city's 159th criminal homicide in 2018, compared to 157 criminal homicides in 2017.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.