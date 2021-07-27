Local

Man jumps from 3rd-story window in Indy apartment fire

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man jumped from his third-story window after a near-northeast side apartment building burst into flames Tuesday morning.

The unnamed 68-year-old Newbridge Apartments resident made the leap just before 11:30 a.m. after a grease fire on his stove got out of control, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

An off-duty firefighter was in the area of the apartment complex, located near the intersection of East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. According to IFD, after seeing the man jump, the firefighter reported the incident and tended to the injured man until first responders arrived.

Authorities say the man sustained a slight injury to his leg and was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Ten units in the building were affected — either by water, smoke, water or structural damage — and six occupants were displaced.

One firefighter sustained a slight injury to the shoulder, and another suffered slight heat-related injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

While en route to the apartment fire, the IFD shift commander was struck by another vehicle about two blocks from the fire.

According to witnesses, the woman driving a made a sharp left turn, crossing into the path of the emergency vehicle. The two cars collided, pushing the fire vehicle across a lane of oncoming traffic and into the grass.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extracted by IFD.

Both the woman and the shift commander sustained slight injuries and were transported to Methodist Hospital, IFD says.