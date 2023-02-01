Local

Marian University partners with Ascension St. Vincent to address nursing needs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Leighton School of Nursing is working to address the need for more nurses in Indiana.

Dr. Dorothy Gomez is the Dean of the Leighton School of Nursing. She says it’s estimated the state will need roughly 5,000 more nurses by the year 2031 in the state to meet the demand for nurses.

Gomez says there are two major factors playing into the demand. More nurses are retiring and there is an aging population that will need more care.

Marian University has partnered with Ascension St. Vincent to provide an accelerated nursing program.

The program allows those who already have a college degree to get a nursing degree in 18 months. All of the students clinicals are done with Ascension healthcare.

Monday evening, Marian University and Ascension Health are partnering for the “Come Explore Nursing” open house. The event is from 4-7 p.m. at St. Vincent on 86th street. It will be an opportunity for prospective nurses to learn about the programs Marian offers as well as nursing as a whole.