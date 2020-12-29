Marion County’s New Year’s Eve party guidance: Bring utensils, keep music low

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department on Tuesday issued guidance for New Year’s Eve gatherings and celebrations.

The health department encourages people to stay home and celebrate with people you live with, or to meet with friends virtually.

The department also gave advice for party hosts and attendees that included “Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils” and “Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.”

Indianapolis has had coronavirus restrictions of various measure in place since March. Marion County Public Health Department’s latest order issued Nov. 13 requires bars and nightclubs to have 25% capacity indoors and restaurants to have 50% capacity with social distancing. All of those plus food retailers must be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Those rules will remain in effect for New Year’s Eve.

Here is the initial news release sent shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by the health officials:

“INDIANAPOLIS – The year is finally drawing to a close — and 2020, of course, was extremely challenging for all across the globe in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, as we get ready to ring in 2021, the spread of COVID-19 here has never been more viral.

“The Marion County Public Health Department will not be imposing any new curfews as related to New Year’s Eve. The health department is ordering all restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food, drinks or both to be closed to indoor dining and drink service and cleared of customers between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. However, carry-out dining is permissible.

“‘Traditionally New Year’s Eve celebrations can be a significant risk factor in spreading COVID-19, unless we are very diligent in making sure that all establishments, including residential settings, are making sure there are no large crowd gatherings, social distancing is maintained at least six feet and wearing their mask appropriately,’ said Virginia A. Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

“Staying home and celebrating with the people you live with or celebrating virtually with loved ones is the safest choice this year. Do not attend large gatherings this year. If you do host or attend a small gathering, everyone can take steps to make celebrating the New Year safer.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) staying home and celebrating with your household or celebrating virtually with loved ones is the safest choice this year. If you are celebrating the new year with people outside your household the CDC advises taking these precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safer New Year’s Eve

“Wear a mask, indoors and outdoors, with two or more layers to protect others and yourself. Wear a mask that fits snugly against the sides of your face, covers your nose and mouth and fits securely under your chin. Keep a spare mask with you and avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

“Social distance with those who live outside of your household. Stay 6 feet, about two arm lengths, away. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

“Indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, the CDC states. The more people you are in contact with, the higher your risk of exposure to COVID-19

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place and before eating. If you don’t have access to soap and water, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

“Do not attend any events if you are sick. The CDC asks that everyone remembers that you can still spread COVID-19 to others, even if you are not displaying any symptoms

“It’s OK if you decide to postpone, cancel or skip your gathering. Do what’s best for you.

“If you attend or host a celebration:

“· Talk with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together

“·Limit the number of guests.

“· Keep celebrations outdoors, if possible.

“· If indoors, open windows and doors. Use a window fan to blow air out, which will pull fresh air in through the open windows.

“· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

“· Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

“· Have extra unused masks available for your guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.

“· Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.

“‘Here we are now, in the moment of highest risk we have been in the entire pandemic — we’ve been at this for so long that we’re now looking for some type of answer or solution to help us cope,’ Dr. Caine adds. ‘The truth is, though, now’s the time to hunker down and keep your eye on the ball — hang in there for a few more months into the new year, and make your night about letting 2020 go.'”

News release issued Dec. 29, 2020, from Marion County Public Health Department