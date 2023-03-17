Meet the Rev Indy celebrity chef Kelsey Murphy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sold-out May fundraiser in advance of the Indianapolis 500 picked its celebrity chef on Thursday night.

Celebrity chef Kelsey Murphy was picked to represent the IU culinary program at the May 16 Rev Indy event that benefits the IU Health Foundation. The event will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2023 event will feature 89 chefs from central Indiana’s favorite restaurants, and more than 20 different artists and entertainment acts.

Murphy said, “It’s really like a full playground for Indianapolis food. This is really a moment where we get to shine and show off all of what we can produce, and I’m going to be partnering with Levy (Restaurants) and IMS (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to create a really special dish that will curate into the later parts of May.”

This year marks the Rev Indy’s 10th anniversary.

The Indianapolis 500 race will be May 28.