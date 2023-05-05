Michigan man killed in crash with semi on I-64 near Corydon

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi that killed a Michigan man Thursday on I-64, police say.

Harrison County police responded to a report of a serious crash on I-64 eastbound near the 105-mile marker just after 4 p.m. That is near the Corydon interchange.

Troopers believe a white 2013 Volvo semi pulling a car-hauling trailer was merging into the eastbound lane of I-64 from the Corydon exit while a red 2014 Volvo semi was approaching the same exit. As the white Volvo merged into the slow lane of the interstate, the red Volvo collided with the rear of the car-hauling trailer, causing both vehicles to be pushed off and come to a stop in the emergency lane of I-64, a release said Friday.

The driver of the red Volvo, Clarence Mitchell, 64, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell died shortly after his arrival.

The driver of the white Volvo was not injured. Drugs nor alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police say.