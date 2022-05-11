Local

Month of May provides opportunity to learn about, support those living with a disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Disability Awareness Month, which gives people the opportunity to learn, and teach others about, some of the challenges faced by our friends and neighbors who are living with a disability.

The CDC says 1 in 4 Americans lives with a disability, and in Indiana, about 14% of adults have a mobility-related disability, according to Kristi Howard-Schultz from the group Indianapolis Moms.

The group is working this month with Servants at Work, an organization that helps Hoosier children and adults who have mobility challenges, Howard-Schultz says.

“They help people who have permanent mobility-related disabilities build ramps so that they can get in and out of their home with independence,” Howard-Schultz said. “I know that might sound like a small thing, but it’s it’s so expensive — it’s cost prohibitive. And it just makes the difference between being able to be independent versus dependent on a caregiver.”

Howard-Schultz says SAW is always looking for volunteers. “Once the ramp is built and constructed–SAW oversees all of that–you get to meet the person and see them use the ramp and actually experience the benefits of the ramp the same day.”

SAW also takes monetary donations. The organization is currently running a campaign that matches every dollar donated up to $50,000.

Visit the Servants at Work website for more information.