Mosaic Center wants to be cornerstone of ‘Health District’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “Health District” is a vision by IU Health to increase the health and life expectancy for those living in the area.

The Mosaic Center will be housed right in the heart of the district in the Hall Place development going up on the southwest corner of Illinois St. and 18th St.

The center is focused on work force development. It opened up in a temporary office in the fall, and has already helped roughly 400 people start the path of having a career in healthcare.

Their goal is to help 800-1000 every year. “We try to expose people to the range of career opportunities that are available in healthcare. Everything from finance and IT to the patient-facing areas that folks see, like nurses, but also those behind the scenes folks,” said Starla Hart, Director for the Mosaic Center.

They help anyone from teenagers, to people without jobs, to current professionals who just need help to take the next step to realizing their dreams.

“We have a financial coach that can help folks build their credit, build a budget, establish savings, and then the traditional career coach that helps them with those job elements as well,” said Hart.

On Wednesday, the Mosaic Center saw presentations from college students in a design studio class about what their new office could look like.

It’s using the presentations to spark ideas for what the space will become.

“We see our center where people can come, get resume help, assistance with interviews, but we’ll also have multi purpose space. We’ve envisioned it as a space where someone can come to a group therapy session, or come to a Zumba class as well, so we’re trying to think about health holistically,” said Hart.

Construction on the building that will house the new Mosaic Center is set to begin this summer with doors opening some time in 2024.