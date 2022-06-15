Local

‘Motorcycles on Meridian’ to be replaced with new motorcycle event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Motorcycles on Meridian event in downtown Indianapolis is no more.

The event, started in 2008 to accompany the MotoGP motorcycle race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, drew thousands of motorcyclists to the Circle City each summer. Riders would park their bikes along Meridian Street in downtown Indy to check out each other’s machines and visit local shops and restaurants.

Event organizers from Downtown Indy, Inc. say the event was successful but posed problems for local drivers and business owners.

“Motorcycles on Meridian closed Meridian Street to cars/trucks from Ohio Street to South Street for an entire day and night, in the heart of downtown, on a summer Saturday, which created obstacles for many area businesses, and increased demand for public safety personnel, staffing, and volunteers,” Downtown Indy, Inc. said in a statement.

The organization says it is working with the nonprofit motorcycle group American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Indiana to put together a new event for central Indiana’s motorcycling community.