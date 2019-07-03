Moving company helps recovering addicts get back on their feet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new local moving company is not only giving people a chance to earn a living, it’s giving them a second chance in life.



Most of the employees at “In & Out Moving” are on some sort of road to recovery, including owner Kevin Pusateri.

Pusateri is a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for a little more than a year.

He said going through similar struggles as many of his employees helps him to better understand what they are going through.

“Someone who isn’t an addict, they have a hard time understanding who these people are you so being one myself, I can kind of say ‘OK, well this is where they are, this is where they were’ and I can see kind of where they are going,” he said.

Pusateri hopes his company will shed some light on addiction. Employee Dontay Hill said having someone believe in him is all the motivation he needs.

“Society itself is full of criticism, but they don’t really know what’s goes on within someone else so you can’t really pass judgment without giving somebody a chance,” said Hill.

Pusateri said physical labor provides a healthy distraction for recovering addicts. It also keeps them off the streets and in a job, which decreases their chances of relapsing.



Not everyone who works for Pusateri is a recovering addict. Some are people like Troy Brown who said he just needed a fresh start.

“I think anybody needs a second chance. I think sometimes the world kind of throws people out like that and not give people a second chance so I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Brown.

Pusateri is always looking for new ways to help people. If you want to learn more about his company click here.