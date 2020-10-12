Mural of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor going up on 500 Festival building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis is getting more artwork.

The mural will be of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor and it will be on the 500 Festival building located at 21 Virginia Avenue.

The festival made the announcement Monday, saying it has the backing of Kor’s family and will be painted by Pamela Bliss. Bliss, a Hoosier, is responsible for other pieces around the city like the Kurt Vonnegut and Reggie Miller murals.

“Words cannot adequately express what this mural of my mother in downtown Indianapolis means to me, my father and my sister,” said Dr. Alex Kor, Eva’s son.

“Eva has left an everlasting impact on Hoosiers, our country and our world. This mural will be an enduring reminder of her spirit of forgiveness and love,” said Governor Eric Holcomb.

Work on the mural began last week and is expected to be finished by the end of November 2020. When finished, the mural will be 53-feet tall.

Kor, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, traveled the world spreading her message of hope and forgiveness.