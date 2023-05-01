New trail to connect Hamilton County town to park, campground

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A new trail will open this month to connect a Hamilton County town to parks facilities.

The multiuse, asphalt trail goes east from Katherine Street in the town of Cicero to the White River Campground and the nearby Strawtown Koteewi Park, says a news release from county government spokesperson Tammy Sander. The 10-foot-wide trail covers about 3 miles.

The park has a fishing lake, a replicated native American village, an archaeology center, aerial trails, an archery range, a bike trail, an equestrian center and, in the winter, snow tubing. Researchers have discovered that the major occupancy of this property dates back from 1200-1400.

Local and state officials will open what’s been named the Honorable Steven R. Nation Community Pathway with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. May 9 at White River Campground. That’s located east of Cicero at 11299 E. 234th St.

Nation is a Republican county councilman who is a former judge and county prosecutor. He also founded the Hamilton County Youth Assistance Program for at-risk students.

Future plans call for the trail to be extended northward to the town of Atlanta on the county’s northern border and southward to the covered bridge at Potter’s Bridge Park on the White River in Noblesville. Indiana Department of Natural Resources has set aside $1.04 million for the project, the release says.

Cicero is a town of about 5,400 people that’s about a 45-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.