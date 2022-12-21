Local

Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected.

Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days.

Their early arrival means the Flower Family will spend their first Christmas as a family of five in the neonatal intensive care unit at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

“Their due date was December 17,” Tara Flower said. “It’s sad they’ll be in the NICU for their first Christmas, but the nurses are family.”

Flower says it was difficult leaving the triplets in the hospital, at first.

“You expect to take them with you and you’re not. So, my having built a lot of relationships with those nurses is definitely more comforting when I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go home for the day.’ I let (the triplets) know they’re going to be in good hands,” Flower explained.

The triplets’ primary nurse, Kristy Slinkard, has worked in the NICU for 25 years. She says she enjoys working on Christmas Day.

“Oh, everybody brings treats. The babies are all dressed up and the parents come in,” Slinkard said. “It just feels like a celebration. It’s usually a nice day to work, on holidays.”

Flower says she will begin the day Sunday in Alexandria for breakfast with her family. After that, she’ll travel to Indianapolis to be with Elenore, Ari, and Frances for their very first Christmas celebration.