Next up: Market Street work from Illinois Street to Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next phase of the reconstruction of Market Street was unveiled Thursday in downtown Indianapolis.

The project has received $5 million in federal funding.

This next phase will see work take place from Illinois Street to the Indiana Statehouse.

This work follows the reconstruction of the historic block of East Market Street between the City Market and the City-County Building.

Another segment of the overall Market Street reconstruction from Monument Circle to Illinois Street is nearly complete.

U.S. Rep. André Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said Thursday during a press conference at Indiana Association of Realtors, 143 W. Market St., “I’m so happy to see constant innovation, constant building, in the place we’re lucky to call home.”

The bulk of construction from Illinois Street to the Indiana state capitol is expected to happen in 2027 and 2028.