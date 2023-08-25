Nickel Plate Express to offer free caboose rides Sept. 9

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Nickel Plate Express (NPX) has announced the availability of free community caboose rides, sponsored by Duke Energy.

This special event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hobbs Station, located inside Forest Park at 825 Forest Park Drive, Noblesville.

The caboose rides will last approximately 20 minutes and will provide a scenic journey over the White River. Departures are scheduled every 30 minutes.

Duke Energy, in partnership with NPX, has collaborated for the 2023 season to make these historical Monon caboose rides accessible and affordable for the public. The sponsorship from Duke Energy ensures that operating costs are covered, enabling NPX guests to enjoy these unique rides regardless of income.

To ensure a spot on the caboose, the public is encouraged to check in early at the station. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended for those interested in this experience.

This event coincides with the celebration of NPX’s track rehabilitation project. The project included upgrading five railroad crossings, replacing 2,000 railroad ties, and upgrading the

Forest Park yard. The organization would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Hamilton County Council and Commissioners for their contributions in funding this initiative.

Families and train enthusiasts of all ages can look forward to a memorable experience during this event. Come embark on a captivating journey where the historic caboose will take you over the White River, resonating with the clickety-clack of the train, straight into Downtown Noblesville. Learn more at NickelPlateExpress.com.