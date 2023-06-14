No one hurt after SUV slams into house on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house and SUV were damaged but no people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

The SUV was traveling along Oakwood Trail near 71st Street and Georgetown Road at around 4:45 a.m. when it veered off the road, blew through a fence, and crashed into a house, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police used a wrecker to pull the damaged SUV out of the debris. The impact of the crash left a huge hole in the side of the home.

IMPD did not say why the SUV went off the road and did not share any information on the driver.