No one hurt after SUV slams into house on Indy’s northwest side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house and SUV were damaged but no people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

The SUV was traveling along Oakwood Trail near 71st Street and Georgetown Road at around 4:45 a.m. when it veered off the road, blew through a fence, and crashed into a house, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police used a wrecker to pull the damaged SUV out of the debris. The impact of the crash left a huge hole in the side of the home.

IMPD did not say why the SUV went off the road and did not share any information on the driver.

SUV hits Indianapolis home. (WISH Photo)
SUV hits Indianapolis home. (WISH Photo)

