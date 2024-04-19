Noblesville Fire Department rescues family dog from house fire

Ladder 72 firefighters rescued one dog from a house fire in Noblesville. The dog was treated for smoke inhalation outside and later transported to a veterinarian clinic for further care. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department via Facebook)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, the Noblesville Fire Department (NFD) responded to the 6000 block of Rothwell Drive for a possible residence fire. A neighbor who could see smoke coming from the home called 911.

Upon arrival, Engine 74 firefighters could see smoke coming from the home, but they found no one was home. During the search of the home, Ladder 72 firefighters rescued one dog from inside the home. The dog was treated for smoke inhalation outside and later transported to a veterinarian clinic for further care.

Shortly after entering the structure, firefighters marked the fire as under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NFD was assisted by the Cicero Fire Department and the Noblesville Police Department. NFD reminds residents to ensure they have functioning smoke detectors in their homes.