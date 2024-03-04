Noblesville High School Band to perform in Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Noblesville Schools announced that the Noblesville High School “Marching Millers” will perform in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

Over 100 students will participate in a two-hour event, which attracts more than 500,000 spectators.

The parade will feature pipers, dancers, bands, and street theater. The Marching Millers are one of only 11 international bands invited to participate.

The parade will take place on March 17 at 6 a.m. If you would like to watch, click here.