Judge among suspects charged following downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men, including a Clark County judge, have been charged in connection to a downtown shooting that happened in May.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry held a press conference Friday to provide an update on the investigation into the shootings of two Clark County judges: Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.

The men were shot just before 3:30 a.m. on May 1 after an altercation near the parking lot of a downtown White Castle in the 50 block of West South Street.

Curry announced charges have been filed against Brandon Kaiser, Alfredo Vazquez and Clark County Judge Andrew Adams.

Brandon Kaiser (left), Alfredo Vazquez (center) and Clark County Judge Andrew Adams are facing multiple charges, including battery and battery causing bodily harm, after a downtown shooting May 1. (Photos Provided by Marion County Jail/Indiana Supreme Court)

The three men are facing charges of battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Kaiser is facing charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, among others.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed a Notice of Criminal Charges and Request for Suspension on Friday to have Adams suspended with pay.

“A judicial officer shall be suspended with pay by the Supreme Court without the necessity of action by the Commission upon the filing of an indictment or information charging the judicial officer in any court in the United States with a crime punishable as a felony under the laws of Indiana or the United States,” said the commission in a statement released to News 8 on Friday.

The Indiana Supreme Court officially filed Clark County Judge Adams’ suspension with pay on Friday afternoon.

Jacobs and Adams were shot near a White Castle parking lot in the 50 block of West South Street just before 3:30 a.m. on May 1.

The judges were in town visiting for a conference.

The judges were shot after a vehicle with two men inside pulled into the White Castle parking lot. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the two men got out of the car and tried to go into the restaurant, but it was locked.

Words were exchanged between the suspects and the victims then a physical fight broke out. It ended with Jacobs and Adams being shot. The suspects got back into their car and drove away from the scene before police arrived.

Kaiser and Vazquez were initially arrested in connection to the shootings but released after no charges were brought against them.