Local

Ohio Street underpass near North Split to close until March 20

The Ohio Street underpass near the North Split in downtown Indianapolis is shown in December 2021. (Image Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Ohio Street will close Monday as part of Indiana’s North Split reconstruction project.

The area under I-65/I-70 near College Avenue and New York Street will be closed through March 20. The detour for eastbound traffic will be on New York Street.

The state Department of Transportation says the closure is for demolition and drainage installation.