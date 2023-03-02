Search
Left lanes of SB I-465 closed at Washington Street after semi crash

Traffic is backed up on SB I-465 in Indianapolis after a crash involving an overturned semi and a car. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One lane of southbound I-465 has reopened at Washington Street after an early morning crash involving a semitrailer and a passenger vehicle.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. near the exit for Washington Street/US 40.

The semitrailer, which was hauling a chemical used in paint, overturned and spilled diesel fuel and chemicals onto the roadway.

Hazardous materials crews are at the scene for cleanup, which is expected to take several hours.

The man driving the truck and the woman driving the car were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Indiana State Police.

The three left lanes of southbound I-465 will remain blocked from Rockville Road/Exit 13 to Washington Street/Exit 12 until at least noon Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Semi crash on SB I-465 on March 2, 2023. (Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Dept.)
