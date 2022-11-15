Local

Oxford, Indiana, woman dies in crash of SUV, tow truck in Carroll County

by: Gregg Montgomery
WHEELING, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford, Indiana, woman died in the crash of her SUV and a tow truck on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say.

Ashlena King, 29, died at the crash scene in eastern Carroll County.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the intersection of county roads 100 North and 500 east. That’s in a rural area a mile north of State Road 18 and about 3 miles west of State Road 29.

King had stopped at the intersection before continuing to go north when an eastbound 2023 Hino Tow Truck driven by Joshua Cooper, 30, of Gary, hit the driver’s side of the her Ford Edge SUV. The vehicles came to rest in a field on the intersection’s northeast corner.

Cooper was not hurt.

State police helped local law enforcement to reconstruct the crash.

The crash site is about a 80-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.

Oxford, a town in Benton County, is about a 90-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.

