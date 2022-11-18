Local

Paramount Schools receives $3M to open new facilities

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paramount Schools has received a $3 million gift that will allow them to open new school facilities in South Bend and Lafayette. They currently have four schools in Indianapolis.

The gift was provided by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. According to a release, opening more facilities will allow them to reach nearly 1,000 more students.

News 8 spoke with the CEO of Paramount Schools, Tommy Reddicks. He discussed how the money will benefit the schools, students, and staff.

“I think we want to take opinions in from our staff, let their voices be heard, and make some internal decisions of how we can celebrate everybody and how we got here,” Reddicks said.

