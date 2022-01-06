Local

Pedestrian dies in accident on East 75th Street on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died in an accident on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

An IMPD spokesman says in a Wednesday night email that the fatal accident happened at East 75th Street and Shadeland Station Way. That’s a few blocks east of the intersection of 75th and Shadeland Avenue.

It was not immediately known when the accident happened, and what led to the pedestrian’s death.

Investigators remained at the fatal accident at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the email said.