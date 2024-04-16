Pedestrian dies in crash on County Line Road west of Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian has died in a Monday night crash on County Line Road west of Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 10 p.m. Monday to a report of a serious bodily injury incident in the 4600 block of East County Line Road. That’s in an area with a Costco Wholesale store, other retailers and some apartments.

The pedestrian was taken from the crash scene to a hospital, where the man died.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the crash scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police say.

IMPD activated its fatal team to lead the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available from police.