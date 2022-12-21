Local

Pedestrian on Madison Avenue dies after hit by vehicle on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash happened shortly before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue. That’s in an area with apartments, shops, restaurants and other businesses on the city’s south side.

Lt. Shane Foley of the IMPD Public Affairs Office said by email, “Preliminarily officers believe a driver was northbound on Madison and struck a pedestrian who was in the road. The driver remained on scene and alcohol is not currently believed to be a factor.”

Information on the identity and gender of the person who died was not immediately available.

It was not immediately known what type of vehicle was involved.