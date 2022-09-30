Local

Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event.

It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.

The release says the event is free of charge and will include local food vendors, entertainment from drag queens, and LGBTQ+ community/healthcare services such as GLSEN of Central Indiana, Indiana Youth Group, and Indy Pride.

More information about the event can be found on the Pendleton Pride Facebook page. There’s still room for more booths, local food, and community/wellness vendors. Those interested in signing up can find more information here.