Performing Arts Conservatory musical ‘1 IN 5’ sparks conversation, workshop on youth suicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local non-profit and faith leaders are using dance and music to have the hard conversations.

The American Foundation of Suicide found that 1 in 5 Indiana high school students have seriously considered attempting suicide, which is one too many, according to Bridget Townsend, the Performing Arts Conservatory Executive Director.

To spread awareness about youth mental health, students at TPAC created ‘1 IN 5’, a musical written and performed by the students. The musical shows how high school students deal with life problems, peer pressure, depression, and more. TPAC will share its video production with the Amazing Grace Christian Church and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to start the conversation.

The organizations are hosting a free leadership workshop on suicide awareness and prevention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ‘I Need You to Survive Leadership Workshop’ is from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at Amazing Grace Christian Church on 8550 Mud Creek Road. The goal is to give local black church congregations including pastors, evangelists, youth leaders, and ministry leaders language and approaches when dealing with the subject.

Kelsey Aaron, the Indiana Executive Director of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, will train attendees and offer resources to help them pick up the signs or social cues that an individual is maybe struggling with suicidal thoughts. The workshop is free, but donations will be accepted into the Spenser T. Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

