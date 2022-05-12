Local

‘Pet Pals TV’ : Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Scott Sander filled in for Patty Spitler on “Pet Pals TV,” he was joined by Luke Schonfeld from the Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club.

The club works to educate people on the care of birds and their environment.

Schonfeld says the club will hold a bird fair on Sunday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

“We have all kinds of bird vendors that will be bringing toys, food, all kinds of toys and all the other bird necessities,” Schonfeld said.

Bird lovers are asked to leave their birds at home.