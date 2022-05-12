Local

‘Pet Pals TV’ : Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club

Flyer for the Central Indiana bird fair.
by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Scott Sander filled in for Patty Spitler on “Pet Pals TV,” he was joined by Luke Schonfeld from the Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club.

The club works to educate people on the care of birds and their environment.

Schonfeld says the club will hold a bird fair on Sunday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

“We have all kinds of bird vendors that will be bringing toys, food, all kinds of toys and all the other bird necessities,” Schonfeld said.

Bird lovers are asked to leave their birds at home.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Colts owner Jim Irsay buys baseball signed by Zelenskyy sells at auction

Indianapolis Colts /

Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother’s death

Entertainment /

Coroner: Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died of suicide

Indiana News /

Average long-term US mortgage rates edge up to 5.3%

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.