Pet Valu to close US stores including 12 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pet Valu will close all of its 358 U.S. stores including four in Indianapolis and two in Carmel.

The company said Wednesday in a news release that it’s winding down operations due to the severe impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pet Valu sells pet products and supplies and has in-store services such as dog washes and grooming. The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based business also has central Indiana locations in Anderson, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Kokomo, Shelbyville and Zionsville. No specific date was listed for the closings to happen, but a 20% off sale was advertised on its website.

“Pet Valu U.S. expects to commence store closing sales at all locations in the U.S. in the coming days,” the release said.

Its Canada stores will remain open.

