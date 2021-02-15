Petition calls for removal of Newfields CEO after job listing about ‘traditional, core, white audience’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A petition published Sunday is calling for the immediate removal of a member of Newfields leadership after the museum was criticized Saturday for a job listing that explained one of the job duties as “maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

The job description for director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, which had been posted sometime in January, was changed between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the listing online, to remove the word “white.”

Among the demands on the petition aimed at Newfields are the immediate removal of director and CEO Charles Venable, changes to the museum board to represent the makeup of the nearby community, a change to the fee structure, changes to curatorial representation and anti-racist training for staff.

The petitioners are also asking Lilly Endowment and other groups that provide funding to the museum to hold pending or future funding until changes are made and for the city of Indianapolis to hold funding from Arts Council grants until a third-party audit is done.

The petition also demands that the city to form a Community Accountability Board for the museum and a citywide “Equity Clause” to hold accountable any organization that gets city funding.

More than 300 people had signed the online petition on Sunday night, including a number of former employees of Newfields, as well as local artists and supporters of local art.