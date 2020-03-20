Piano man plays virtual concert for thousands in a Neon Cactus reunion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While many are in isolation, one local entertainer gave us some good music Thursday.

Bruce Barker, the piano man from the Neon Cactus, showed off the vocal range from singing “Piano Man,” “Wagon Wheel,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and many more of your favorites.

He took many requests, played for a couple hours and reached more than 40,000 comments, 11,000 likes and 13,000 viewers on the Facebook live concert.

Those stats came from current and former Boilermakers across the nation.

Bruce asked people to donate to their favorite charity.

The Neon Cactus is a popular bar for Purdue students, especially on Thursdays, and with its closure, this could be the only time people hear from Barker.

Barker has been playing at the Neon Cactus for almost 25 years.

Catch his next performance by following him on Facebook.