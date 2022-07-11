Local

Pickup hits delivery truck near Greenwood, kills Carmel man

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person died Monday morning after a pickup hit a delivery vehicle in northwestern Johnson County.

Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, of Carmel, died in the crash.

At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, which is west of State Road 135. The crash involved a delivery truck with three workers, and a pickup truck with a driver.

Police found the delivery truck that was contracted for Home Depot in the eastbound lane and making a delivery to a resident nearby.

The pickup truck was also heading eastbound hit the back of the delivery truck and pinned one of the delivery workers between the two trucks. The delivery worker died at the scene.

The two delivery drivers, Arturo Hernandez Tadeo Esdras and Oscar Bonilla were taken to the hospital for severe bleeding and head injuries. The pickup truck driver, Daniel Devine was also taken to the hospital for chest injuries.

The other two delivery drivers and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to Eskenazi and Methodist hospitals for injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck told the he didn’t see the delivery truck stopped because of the sun blinding him, according to a press release.

The Johnson County Sherriff’s Office believes there was no intoxication involved and the crash appears to be a tragic accident due to the rising sunlight.