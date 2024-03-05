Pike Twp. school bus involved in crash on northwest side on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pike Township school bus was involved in a vehicle accident on Indy’s northwest side early Tuesday morning.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the intersection of 56th Street and Lafayette Road around 6:53 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries. That is near Snacks Crossing Elementary School on the northwest side.

A Pike Township Metropolitan School District police officer confirmed to News 8 that a Pike school bus was involved in the crash.

They did not say if anyone was on the bus, if there were any injuries, or how many vehicles were involved.

News 8 has reached out to a Pike Township schools spokesperson for more information.

This story will be updated with further information once available.