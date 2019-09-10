Plainfield begins bike-share program

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The Hendricks County, Indiana, town of Plainfield on Sept. 10, 2019, announced the start of a bike-share program. (Photo Provided/Town of Plainfield)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Joining Indianapolis and other surrounding communities, Plainfield on Tuesday kicked off a new bike share program.

The #BeWell Bike Share Program is a partnership between local officials and Hendricks Regional Health, the town government said in a news release.

Fifteen Zagster bikes are available at three docking stations:

  • Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center
  • Hummel Park
  • Friendship Gardens

A bike is free for the first 30 minutes and $1 for each additional half hour. Riders can also pay a monthly or yearly subscription rate.

Statements

“This is truly a proud moment that has been many years in the works. Dedicated town staff continue to build on our partnership with Hendricks Regional Health in a way that impacts our quality of life. We know that pedestrian and bike traffic can be major traffic drivers for small businesses and a healthy way to explore The Town of Plainfield. We look forward to seeing local residents, tourists, and conventioneers using the bikes to visit parks, shops and restaurants.”

Plainfield Town Council Member Lance Angle

“Research shows that biking for transportation and recreation lowers rates of obesity, high blood pressure, stroke and cancer. We are thrilled to help bring the #BeWell Bike Share Program to Plainfield and further the mission of these dedicated community partners to making the town a fun and healthy place to live, work and visit and provide families a fun outlet for spending time together.”

Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer

