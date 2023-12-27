Plainfield staple returns ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For those looking for family-friendly activities to ring in the New Year, the annual Noon Year’s Eve event returns to the Shops at Perry Crossing.

Noon Year’s Eve will take place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at X-Golf Plainfield. Tickets are free. Guests must make a reservation to use the golf simulation bays at Z-Golf Plainfield.

Marketing manager Mandy Bishop says there are tons of activities for the entire family, including a countdown to Noon Year’s Eve with a balloon drop, a DJ dance party from noon to 12:30 p.m. for kids, and a full bar for adults.

“That’s the beauty of coming to the Shops at Perry Crossing. There’s lots to experience. We have shopping. We have dining. We have entertainment. We just opened up a new ax-throwing venue.”

Those who don’t want to participate in the event can enjoy shopping or dining at more than two dozen retailers and restaurants.