Local

Planned Parenthood sues over Indiana abortion law

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Planned Parenthood is suing to block Indiana’s new abortion law.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Monroe County, claims the ban on nearly all abortions passed by the General Assembly in July violates the Indiana Constitution.

The lawsuit claims SEA 1 violates state constitutional right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

“This ban is dangerous and cruel,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky. “It will directly harm the people of Indiana and send ripple effects through our entire health care system, disproportionately harming our communities of color due to centuries of systemically racist policies— increasing the maternal mortality rate for Black women by as much as 33 percent and 21 percent across the board.”

“Not only is there no right to an abortion in the Indiana Constitution, it actually states life is one of our inalienable rights,” Mike Fichter, President and CEO of Indiana Right to Life, said in a statement. “We are confident the state will prevail and pray the new law is not blocked from going into effect on September 15, knowing that any delay will mean the indiscriminate killing of unborn children will continue at abortion clinics across Indiana.”

The new law is set to take effect Sept. 15.