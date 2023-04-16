Police: Child critical after accidental shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in critical condition after an accidental shooting occurred in Indianapolis’ far eastside Sunday, police say.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called on reports of a person shot in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive off East 38th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators say they believe the incident to be accidental. No other information has been provided at this time.