Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police: Child critical after accidental shooting

Illuminated blue police lights. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in critical condition after an accidental shooting occurred in Indianapolis’ far eastside Sunday, police say.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called on reports of a person shot in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive off East 38th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators say they believe the incident to be accidental. No other information has been provided at this time.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘All INdiana Politics’: Westfield primary could decide city’s next mayor
All Indiana Politics /
Motorcyclist dead after crash early Sunday morning
Local News /
Trump campaign says it saw surge in donations after indictment
National News /
Speedway Kroger deli closed due to rodent activity
Local News /