Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police give third grader an escort to final chemotherapy appointment

Zionsville police escort child to chemotherapy

by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville police on Friday shared video of officers escorting third grader Trey Lizanich to his final chemotherapy appointment.

Natalie Lizanich, Trey’s mother, says it marked the end of 18 months of treatment for a tumor in his head.

Trey’s parents say they’re happy to be at this point, and the community support throughout was appreciated.

Trey’s mother encourages any parent who suspects something is wrong with their child to not wait.

Now that Trey is done with chemo, he says he can’t wait to go play some football this weekend.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
US military strikes another Houthi-controlled...
International News /
Marijuana meets criteria for reclassification...
National News /
Pacers overcome Haliburton’s absence to...
Indiana Pacers /
Person dead after shooting near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Large fire hits recycling facility...
Local News /
Freshman Mgbako scores season-high 19...
College Basketball /
Quaker Oats expands recall of...
Business /