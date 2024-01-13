Police give third grader an escort to final chemotherapy appointment

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville police on Friday shared video of officers escorting third grader Trey Lizanich to his final chemotherapy appointment.

Natalie Lizanich, Trey’s mother, says it marked the end of 18 months of treatment for a tumor in his head.

Trey’s parents say they’re happy to be at this point, and the community support throughout was appreciated.

Trey’s mother encourages any parent who suspects something is wrong with their child to not wait.

Now that Trey is done with chemo, he says he can’t wait to go play some football this weekend.