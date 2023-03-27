Search
Police investigating fatal crash on I-70 near Ronald Reagan Parkway

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State troopers and first responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-70 Eastbound east of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Witnesses reported a motorcycle, semi-truck, and a car were involved. When police arrived, they located an adult male lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. The man was the rider of the motorcycle. Police began CPR and deployed a defibrillator, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Investigation of the crash is still underway.

