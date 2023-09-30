Search
Police investigating structure collapse near IU Health Methodist

Crews on scene of collapsed beam near IU Methodist – News 8 Weekend Daybreak at 7 a.m.

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were investigating a structure collapse just north of downtown near IU Health Methodist Hospital early Saturday morning.

News 8 had a crew on the scene, who said it appeared to be a beam from the old tram system that had fallen down onto the road at the intersection of 16th Street and Senate Avenue.

Police have not said if anyone has been hurt.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IU Health Methodist for further information.

