Police seek help to find 91-year-old man missing after medical treatment

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 91-year-old man missing after receiving a medical treatment Thursday morning.

David J. Walker was seen at 5 a.m. Thursday when he left his home, says a Facebook post from the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department. The town of 6,200 residents straddles the Marion-Hancock county line.

A professional transportation service drove Walker to University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis on the IUPUI campus. He received his treatment at the facility, but missed his transportation to go home.

The Facebook post said, “Officers have checked the immediate area around the last location David was seen and other locations where David may have gone according to his family, including local hospitals. David, unfortunately, does not have a mobile device.”

Walker was described at 5-feet-11-inches and from 140-150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has early on-set dementia and requires daily medical treatment.

Anyone with information can call 911.