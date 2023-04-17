Police think 4 teens in gang stole electronics, vehicles over 2 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Four teens were arrested Monday morning after a two-month criminal investigation that occurred within the past two years, the Lafayette Police Department says.

The LPD along with the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office, and the High Tech Crimes Unit were investigating several criminal incidents that occurred over the past two years in Lafayette and West Lafayette.

A 16-year-old boy and three 17-year-old boys were arrested and preliminarily charged with burglary, auto theft, organized theft, and criminal gang activity.

According to police, they are believed to have stolen gaming systems, cellphones, ATVs, dirt bikes, motor vehicles, and other personal property. All four teens were taken to the Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation.

Investigators believe more arrests are to follow that are related to these crimes.