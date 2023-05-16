Search
Post Malone kicking off North American tour in Noblesville

Post Malone is bringing his 24-date North American Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 8, 2023. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Global music superstar Post Malone will kick off his 2023 North American Tour in the Hoosier state.

Post’s “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour will start at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 8. The 24-date tour also includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours,” Post said.

Post’s fifth full-length album, “Austin,” will drop on July 28. Additionally, Post will release his next single, entitled “Mourning,” on Friday.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run through the week.

General onsale will begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.

Various VIP packages will also be available for purchase. For more details, visit vipnation.com.

A graphic promoting Post Malone’s “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

