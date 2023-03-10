Pregnant woman shot during Plainfield road rage incident; police search for suspect

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Plainfield are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who shot a pregnant woman during a road rage incident.

Just before 2:15 a.m. on March 1, Avon Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Solidago Drive near Bradford Road and South County Road 800 East.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the area of County Road 100 South and Smith Road, which is within the jurisdiction of the Plainfield Police Department.

Plainfield police say the incident began as a disagreement between the driver of a small white cargo van and the occupants of a blue passenger car.

The driver of the van fired a shot at the car, striking a pregnant 20-year-old Avon woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver of the car went to a home on Solidago Street, where the woman received first aid from bystanders until medics arrived, according to police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and, as a result of the shooting, delivered her child early.

“The mother and newborn child were listed in stable condition and the mother has since been released from the hospital,” Plainfield police said in a news release Friday.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a small, white cargo or delivery van with no distinct markings. The van driver was described as a Black male possibly with a large tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Taylor Tritle at 317-754-5228 or by email at ttritle@plainfieldpd.org.

Tips can be left anonymously through the Plainfield Police Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.