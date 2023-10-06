Purdue University named to Brands That Matter list for 3rd year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – For the third year in a row, Fast Company magazine has named Purdue to its roster of Brands That Matter list.

The list honors organizations for performing their brand’s mission and ideals with intention and authenticity. Purdue shares this space with brands like the NFL, Bombas, and Rare Beauty, and is one of only six three-time honorees.

“I want to thank the Fast Company editors and judges who again selected Purdue University as a ‘”‘Brand That Matters,’ the only university on the list this year and every year since the inception of the honor,” said a statement from R. Ethan Braden, executive vice president, chief marketing, and communications officer for Purdue University and Purdue Global. “I want to congratulate everyone at Purdue for contributing to a culture where the persistence to make a true difference together is at the center of what we do, every day.”

Fast Company received more than 1,100 applications for its 2023 list, ultimately selecting 165 brands with Purdue being the only college on the list. The Fast Company selection cites Purdue Innovates as an initiative that “encourages students and faculty alike to explore and create,” making possible some of the university’s most world-changing research.

In addition to Fast Company’s Brands That Matter honor, Purdue has been recognized as a top 10 Most Innovative University for six straight years by U.S. News & World Report. As the country’s No. 4 most trusted public university, according to Morning Consult.