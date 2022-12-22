Local

Richmond Police Department selects newest K9 officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department announced its newest K9 officer after the September death of K9 officer Seara Burton, the department announced in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Keifer Uphaus will serve as a K9 officer. He will select his new K9 partner and attend training in January.

Vohne Liche Kennels, where Uphaus will train, donated their next K9 to the department.

“Vohne Liche Kennels has been a wonderful partner with the Richmond Police Department for many years. They were very moved by the passing of Officer Seara Burton and have graciously offered to donate their next K9 to the department,” the department said Wednesday.

Burton’s family donated several thousand dollars to cover the cost of Uphaus’ training.

“We wanted to express out deepest gratitude to Seara’s family and Vohne Liche Kennels for supporting the Richmond Police Department and our K9 program,” the post said.