Ross Center now open to provide resources for families on the far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grassroots and non-profit organization The Ross Foundation is providing resources to underserved families on the far eastside.

It opened up the Ross Center in April. Founder and CEO Dee Ross told News 8 the center will tackle many initiatives to improve mental health, food security, crime prevention, reading and financial literacy, self expression and job readiness.

Ross called it a pivitol moment to take neighbors from just surviving to thriving.

The Ross Center has rooms for free counseling, yoga and Zumba for the elderly and a computer room with Wi-Fi.

There is a garden, an arts and crafts room, music studio, kids library and a touch screen resource map to find additional resources.

Ross said everything inside is what the community asked for. The Ross Foundation has been around for eight years to address many ongoing concerns like neighbors who live inhabitable conditions and who have wrongfully been evicted.

The Ross Center hopes to serves 100 families a month.

“We are not the biggest community center, but it’s more of an intimate and more of a relational component that we’re hoping to bring where we know everyone’s name that come through the door,” said Ross the founder.

There is also a shuttle to provide free transportation to get to and from the Ross Center.

The facility was made possible through donations from the community and is looking for more volunteers.